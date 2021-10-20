Doctors informed Dad he had “nothing to worry about” after delivering the news he dreaded.

A father of two was handed a terrible diagnosis after being told his symptoms were “nothing to worry about.”

Michael Moriarty, 36, lives in Walton with his partner Lyndsey and their two daughters, Libby, seven, and Phoebe, five.

Michael went to the doctor about eight years ago after detecting blood when emptying his intestines, according to The Washington Newsday.

Michael claims that the doctor rejected his worries as nothing more than haemorrhoids, so he accepted the diagnosis despite the fact that the bleeding persisted for years.

In March 2020, though, the father of two was in discomfort while working night shifts as a cleaner.

“It was difficult,” Michael recalled. “I was in a lot of agony.” I didn’t have access to a doctor at the time, so I went to A&E, where they performed a scan and informed me that I was simply constipated.

“I was doing yoga at home and gave myself a colonic irrigation using an Amazon kit.” I tried everything, but I was still in excruciating pain.” After a few weeks, Michael returned to the doctor, who informed him that he was most likely suffering from Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS).

Michael returned to A&E months later, still in pain and dissatisfied with the diagnosis, and was offered a CT scan.

A mass was discovered in his bowel, prompting more scans and tests.

On Christmas Eve, Michael was summoned to the hospital, where he and Lyndsey heard the tragic news he had been expecting.

Michael was diagnosed with a malignant tumor in his intestine, liver, and lung.

“I broke down when she told me,” he said. I mean, I have two young children. “It was a lot to process.” He received an intense round of chemotherapy in January of this year. Unfortunately, while the tumors in his liver and lung had decreased significantly, the intestinal tumor remained the same.

Michael endured a grueling round of radiotherapy in an attempt to shrink the intestinal tumor.

