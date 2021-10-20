Doctors have warned Health Secretary Kathleen Sebelius that the law on assisted dying will be opposed.

Hundreds of doctors have written to Health Secretary Sajid Javid, stating that they reject plans for a new law on assisted dying and that they will refuse to help individuals end their lives.

“The transition from preserving life to taking life is substantial and should not be minimized,” according to an open letter signed by 1,689 doctors, nurses, pharmacists, and medical students.

On Friday, the House of Lords will hold its second reading of the Assisted Dying Bill, which would allow terminally ill persons to legally seek aid to end their lives.

If passed, it will allow adults in good mental health who have six months or less to live to be given life-ending drugs with the approval of two doctors and a High Court judge.

People with terminal illnesses will have more choice and control over how and when they die, according to campaigners, with protections in place to protect them and their loved ones.

Opponents argue that it will put pressure on people to commit suicide and that present rules already protect the weak.

“The ban of murdering is the safeguard,” the letter reads. The existing law serves as a safeguard for those who are vulnerable.

“Any change would jeopardize society’s ability to protect vulnerable patients from exploitation, damage public trust in physicians, and send a strong message to our frail, old, and disabled patients about the value society places on them as individuals.”

“We would not take patients’ lives – even if they requested us to – but for the benefit of us all, and future generations, we ask that the law remain unchanged,” the signatories conclude.

It came after three religious leaders expressed their “deep concern” about the Bill.

Mr Javid has been warned in writing by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, Roman Catholic Cardinal Vincent Nichols, and Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis of “the’real-life’ practical deficiencies of the proposed measures.”

While they agree that the Bill aims to alleviate suffering, they disagree with the “means suggested to address this very legitimate problem.”

“We continue to push for steps to make high-quality palliative care available to everybody at the end of their lives, in contrast to the proposed in this Bill,” they wrote.”

The summary comes to a conclusion.”