Doctor’s ‘gut reaction’ when a 10-year-old child was informed that all she needed was an ice pack.

After her Labrador puppy jumped on her legs, a young girl was diagnosed with a life-threatening and uncommon form of cancer.

Evelyn Thomsen, 10, has been fighting Ewing sarcoma, a cancer that causes tumors in the bones and surrounding soft tissues, for seven months.

On May 1 of this year, the Aigburth schoolgirl and her parents, Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine scientists Lisa Reimer and Eddie Thomsen, were at home when a seemingly benign incident led to a concerning finding.

Lisa, who is originally from the United States, told The Washington Newsday: “What occurred was that our six-month-old puppy jumped on Evelyn’s lap, injuring her far more than it should have.

“We saw a bulge on her calf when we examined closer. We phoned the walk-in center because it seemed strange, and they recommended to just put an ice pack on it.

“We went to Penny Lane Surgery to see the GP because nothing had changed. The GP examined it and stated, “That does not appear to be proper.”” The doctor advised them to travel to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital’s emergency department right away, which Lisa thought was a wise decision.

Evelyn had an X-ray and then an ultrasound, prompting physicians to schedule an MRI scan for her a few days later.

Lisa stated, “I was a little embarrassed in A&E; I was delighted we were seen so fast, but there are others with far worse injuries, and I thought it was a minor accident at the time, so I wasn’t sure we deserved to be there.

“She was in the hospital with her father on the day of her MRI, and I was waiting at home because we were meant to be away for the weekend.

“She came in at 10 a.m., and I expected her to be home by noon.”

The bulge in Evelyn’s leg had its own blood supply, indicating that it was a significant tumor, according to the MRI.

Additional testing revealed that she had cancer and that a second tumor was forming on her lung.

Lisa stated, “When Evelyn was still in the hospital at 9 p.m., she realized something wasn’t right.

“The. “The summary comes to a close.”