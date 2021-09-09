Doctors from all across the country ‘Here We Go Again,’ says an unsurprised Mu Variant.

While many may feel defeated or burned up with the emergence of yet another strain of coronavirus, doctors throughout the country told This website they were unsurprised that the virus would evolve again.

“We’ve seen the birth of various varieties of worries and variants of interest in such a short period of time. That’s not surprising, according to Dr. Bali Pulendran, a Stanford University professor of microbiology and immunology.

The Mu variant, initially detected in Columbia in January, was designated as a “variant of interest” by the World Health Organization on August 30 after preliminary study revealed that the strain could be more transmissible and vaccine resistant.

“From just traveling from [Colombia], it wasn’t a question of if, but when the [Mu] version will arrive on our shores,” said Dr. O’Neil Pyke, chief medical officer of Jackson North Medical Center.

He explained, “The virus changes all the time and develops new varieties.” “The Mu version was formed by a mutation that has the potential for faster transmission and spread, although no reports have shown it to be worse than the Delta variant so far.”

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Delta variation is the most common strain of COVID-19 in the United States, accounting for more than 98 percent of circulating cases.

The Delta variant’s mutations have been demonstrated to cause more illnesses and spread quicker than earlier forms of the virus, prompting a number of towns and states to reintroduce mask laws, even among those who have been vaccinated.

While additional research is needed to fully comprehend the Mu variant, doctors are keeping a careful eye on the new strain for fear that it would exacerbate the crisis that healthcare providers are already dealing with.

“Anytime this virus mutates, it could acquire more concerning mutations, and the new variant has mutations that not only seem to render it more capable of spreading effectively but also seem to give it the ability, potentially, to evade the immune system,” said Dr. Nick Gilpin, Medical Director of Infection Prevention at Beaumont Health.

“Where I practice in Michigan, This is a condensed version of the information.