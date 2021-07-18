Doctors fighting covid in Liverpool hospitals have slammed the relaxation of limits as “reckless.”

As weary teams strive to deal with increased covid admissions, staff absences, and a significant backlog of treatments, Liverpool’s hospitals are coming under increasing strain and are once again canceling surgeries.

The intention to withdraw all public health safeguards this week, according to senior doctors at the Liverpool University Hospitals Trust, is “completely insane” and “reckless,” and the prospect that such a move could be irrevocable is “terrifying.”

Around 20 covid patients are currently in intensive care wards at the Royal Liverpool and Aintree Hospitals, according to reports.

As the number of instances rises, Covid patients now occupy a third of critical care beds in Liverpool.

This is out of a total of 59, albeit due to current staffing shortages, it is closer to 55.

But it’s not just ICU beds that are swiftly filling up; medical beds are also quickly filling up, making it difficult for patients to be discharged from critical care, and ERs have been described as “ridiculously packed.”

“I don’t think people realize how much pressure the hospitals are already under, especially this early in the wave,” one doctor added.

“It reminds me of October last year, when the growth was gradual but constant. Because there are so few medical beds available, it’s difficult to discharge people from critical care, and the ER and ambulance services are overburdened.”

Because of the strain on intensive care, procedures were canceled this week, and a substantial number of employees are currently unavailable due to illness and self-isolation.

According to The Washington Newsday, the trust is planning to cancel more procedures starting next week in order to free up personnel and covid beds in preparation for a return to what is known as “surge mode.”

“Our team is still healing from the last wave, and it is not uncommon to have conversations with our nurses about how they have had sickness absences due to stress,” one doctor added. For the same reasons, there are theater staffing shortages.

“Electives are on the verge of being canceled (again), which is a nightmare for patients because we have already spent 6/12 months in “surge mode” this year, which means very little elective work has been completed, and we are. “The summary has come to an end.”