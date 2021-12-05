Doctors explain why sleeping with the heat on is never a good idea.

Doctors have issued a warning about the dangers of sleeping with the heat turned on.

While the cold weather approaches, you may be tempted to leave your radiators on overnight to obtain a nice and toasty night’s sleep or to avoid waking up to a cold home in the morning, but this is not a smart idea, according to specialists.

Nodding off with the heat on could result in a restless night, as well as red, dry, and itchy skin.

Why you shouldn’t leave your heating on all day, according to an expert

However, having a colder head may help you get a better night’s sleep, so turning off the heat will assist with that.

“Ideally, your brain temperature needs to be a quarter of a degree colder than the rest of your body,” Dr Nerina Ramlakhan, a sleep expert at Silentnight, told Yahoo.

“When this is the case, the brain’s ‘circadian timer,’ which controls the sleep cycle, can operate at its best.”

Sticking your feet out of the covers, while it may not sound appealing, may help you fall asleep.

Dr. Karan Rajan, another doctor, used the social media app TikTok to elaborate.

“Our body’s core temperature must drop to commence sleep,” he explained.

“A colder temperature brings you closer to your body’s optimal sleep temperature, allowing you to fall asleep much faster.”

“As the temperature rises, your brain and body work harder to keep you cool.”

“This increased brain activity reduces the amount of REM and slow wave sleep your body needs to recuperate,” the doctor continued.

Heating a space also dries it out, reducing the amount of moisture in our nose and nasal membranes.

This can cause inflammation, which constricts the airways and causes snoring.

While many people are hesitant to lower their thermostat, preparing the skin before bed can make a significant difference.

Before going to bed, apply a thick moisturizer to keep your skin from drying out and becoming inflamed.

It’s also a good idea to stay hydrated during the day.