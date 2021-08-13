Doctors Deliver Girl Child Safely After Baby Grows Inside Woman’s Abdomen Instead Of Uterus

In India, doctors successfully delivered a baby girl who grew inside her mother’s abdominal cavity rather than her uterus. According to medics, both the mother and the child are doing well.

According to The Times Of India, an exceptionally uncommon case of abdominal pregnancy was recorded in a 32-year-old lady in Delhi, India’s capital.

Abdominal pregnancy, in which the fertilized egg is implanted in the abdominal cavity rather than the main uterus cavity, is exceedingly unusual, occurring in only one out of every 10,000 live births, according to physicians. The mother usually does not survive the complications induced by the condition, therefore the pregnancy rarely progresses. Due to a lack of enough blood flow or nutrients, the fetus also dies.

Despite six ultrasound images, the problem was never recognized in this case, according to Dr. Anjali Chaudhary of Aarogya Hospital, where the delivery took place.

During her third trimester, the woman began seeing Dr. Chaudhary. “Earlier ultrasounds performed in her birthplace had failed to reveal the problem. The baby was on her right side, pressing against her right ureter. We had to insert a stent in her ureter to treat the issue since she was discharging pus in her urine,” Chaudhary added.

The physicians chose to deliver the baby via cesarean surgery when the scans revealed the infant was in a breech position. “We discovered the baby in the abdominal cavity when we made the incision, and we realized it was going to be a major surgery,” she told the publication.

The baby was retrieved by gripping the feet with the help of an emergency medical team. However, once the infant was removed, the placenta was discovered to be linked to the bowel, resulting in “torrential bleeding” while physicians attempted to remove it. To compensate for the blood loss, the woman received four units of fresh frozen plasma and three units of blood.

The mother was admitted to the ICU after surgery, and the baby, who weighed 2.65 kg, was kept in the ICU for 12 hours. The doctor informed the outlet, “Both are totally OK and are at home now.”

The woman is expecting her second kid. She had already given birth to a son through a cesarean section.