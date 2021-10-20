Doctors arrested after a 36-year-old woman allegedly died after a botched abortion, not COVID-19.

Six people working at an Indian hospital have been arrested in connection with the death of a 36-year-old woman who died as a result of a botched abortion.

The pregnant woman died of COVID-19, according to doctors at a hospital in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, in the western state of Maharashtra. However, after a police inquiry, it was discovered that her death was caused by a botched abortion.

Ashwini Thavai, who was six months pregnant at the time, was the victim. The woman was given an abortion pill by the hospital’s doctors, but the pregnancy was only partially terminated, according to the Times Now on Tuesday.

The woman was told on May 1 that she could have surgery at the medical center, which was completely ready to do so. However, the woman’s condition deteriorated due to severe bleeding. The physicians advised that the woman be put on a ventilator to help her recuperate, but they lacked the necessary equipment.

The woman was eventually transferred to a different hospital, where she died 45 minutes later.

The doctors at the first hospital attempted to pass the woman’s death off as a COVID-related death after she died from the botched abortion. The defendant claimed the woman died of COVID-19 and refused to hand over the body of the victim. However, the findings of an antigen and RT-PCR test were negative, prompting further inquiry.

It’s still unknown how the accused got hold of the woman’s body after she passed away.

Six people have been charged by the police, two of whom work at a pathology laboratory. According to ABP-Majha, all six defendants in the case have been booked under relevant provisions. [According to Google Translate] In the previous 24 hours, India has reported 14,623 new COVID-19 cases and 197 deaths. In the previous few weeks, the number of cases and deaths has decreased.

A woman died last month when physicians mistakenly left a piece of cotton inside her stomach after a cesarean section in a case of medical malpractice. Chintala Mamatha, a 20-year-old lady from Telangana, was identified as the perpetrator. Mamatha died after a year of fighting infection brought on by the substance that had stayed unnoticed inside her abdomen. The surgeons who performed the surgery inadvertently left a cotton swab inside her body, causing her stomach ache.