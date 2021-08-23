Doctors are scrambling due to a backlog of children in need of routine vaccinations.

According to the Associated Press, a backlog of youngsters in need of routine vaccinations against diseases such as polio, measles, tetanus, and whooping cough has doctors scurrying to keep kids up to date so they don’t miss school or become ill.

The coronavirus epidemic disrupted routine activities, causing a delay in immunizations. Vaccination appointments with doctors, as well as summer and sports camps, were either canceled or postponed.

According to the Associated Press, avoidable diseases will spread once the school year begins, according to Richard Long, executive director of the Learning First Alliance, a collaboration of education organizations that launched a public awareness campaign.

Long stated, “It’s a major thing.” “We’re going to have a lot of kids getting sick this fall, and the terrible part is that it’s mostly preventable.”

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

According to a review by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the number of non-flu vaccines ordered and administered through the federal Vaccines for Children program, which covers about half of all Americans under the age of 18 and serves as a barometer of national trends, plummeted after former President Donald Trump declared a national emergency in March 2020.

Despite administered dosages approaching pre-pandemic levels last fall, according to a later study of ten jurisdictions released in June, they “did not increase to the level that would have been necessary to catch up children who did not receive routine vaccines on time.”

Schools will face a complete reckoning in a few weeks, when grace periods allowing unvaccinated children to attend school for a limited time begin to expire across the country.

But, according to health and pharmaceutical experts, the latest COVID-19 outbreak linked to the delta variant has added new challenges — including overburdened doctor’s offices and clinics, as well as potential shortages of medicine vials, syringes, and needles — to the swirl of confusion and fatigue already confronting those attempting to clear the backlog.

Political rhetoric and misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines, according to Dr. Melinda Wharton, head of the CDC’s Immunization Services Division, aren’t helping matters.

“Vaccines are polarized in many communities: either you believe in vaccines or you don’t believe in vaccines. And we’re conflating a variety of viewpoints and issues into a false dichotomy,” she says. This is a condensed version of the information.