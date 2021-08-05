Doctors are on the run when a woman dies after three back-to-back surgeries, and her family accuses them of being fake.

A 28-year-old lady died after two surgeons performed three back-to-back procedures on her in a private hospital near New Delhi.

The police are checking the physicians’ certificates to see if they are genuine, as the deceased’s family claimed.

When a large crowd showed up in protest, the physicians locked up the hospital and fled. The event occurred on Monday in Greater Noida, near New Delhi, according to Times Now News.

The woman, according to her husband, saw a doctor at Raj Nursing Home a few days ago. Rajendra Singh, the doctor, diagnosed an abdominal mass and recommended surgery.

The patient was taken to the hospital for surgery at 2 p.m. Monday, as instructed. However, she began to bleed profusely. Singh summoned another doctor, Rajiv Chaudhary, as her condition deteriorated. He recommended a second surgery, which was performed approximately 4 p.m.

Her husband told The Times Of India, “I wanted to take my wife to a better clinic, but Singh and Chaudhary promised they would make sure she was fine at any costs.”

A third procedure was then carried out by the couple. The woman’s condition, however, continued to deteriorate. Her family then opted to transfer her to a different hospital. Doctors, on the other hand, ruled her dead by Tuesday afternoon.

The police were promptly notified by the victim’s relatives, and the body was taken for an autopsy. According to the authorities, the family claimed that the doctors who performed the procedure were imposters who lacked a medical degree.

The situation quickly escalated into a protest, with over 600 people assembled in front of the hospital within hours. After locking up the hospital, the physicians and other personnel of the Raj Nursing Home had gone. The police took nearly four hours to calm down the throng.

Both suspects have been charged with culpable homicide, which is not the same as murder. In this case, authorities are conducting an investigation and checking their certificates and degrees.

A similar incident occurred last month in Pakistan, when a guy posing as a doctor attempted to rape a woman who had come for treatment. The woman had gone to the hospital for treatment for acute stomach pain, according to the police. He took her into the operating room and drugged her. The rape attempt was thwarted when the woman awoke from her drug-induced stupor and cried out for help.