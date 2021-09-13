Doctors are concerned about a TikTok trend that has women yanking out their IUDs.

Some doctors are concerned about a new social media trend involving women removing their intrauterine devices (IUDs) at home.

According to Today, several of the ladies who removed their IUD and recorded it on YouTube and TikTok stated in the videos that they wanted the birth control device removed because they were experiencing bleeding and discomfort. Others stated they had no choice but to remove their IUDs themselves since their doctors refused to do so unless they switched to an other birth control method or they couldn’t pay the removal charge.

According to Insider, rates for IUD removal at clinics without a sliding scale ranged from $50 to over $1,000, according to a 2019 survey. Furthermore, the treatment was not always covered by insurance policies.

Self-removal, according to some doctors, is often safe and simple because it does not require any specific devices or skills. An OB-GYN, Dr. Gloria Bachmann, told Today that a do-it-yourself removal was “probably… safer than not safe.”

She does, however, advise that individuals get their IUDs removed “in a controlled environment.”

“Everything is visualized at the office as you are doing it more or less blindly (at home),” said Bachmann, who is also the director of the Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School’s Women’s Health Institute.

According to Bachmann, doctors are also better equipped to handle any bleeding or complications that may occur when an IUD is removed.

Meanwhile, Dr. Anar Yukhayev warned that removing one’s own IUD is dangerous and recommended that individuals seek medical help for the process, which usually takes less than 10 minutes in a doctor’s office.

“The IUD pops immediately out when [a doctor]grasps the string and you’re using forceps most of the time. You may need to use a small bit of force at times. The problem is that you have to know just how much force to use,” said Yukhayev, an OB-GYN at Long Island Jewish Medical Center.

Using too much force, according to Yukhayev, might cause the IUD to become stuck, and pulling it could “lodge it in a different section of the uterus and make the IUD embedding even worse.” This, he said, is why he thinks people who conduct the procedure themselves are “hazardous.”

Women who have bleeding and cramps may have their IUDs in the improper location, according to Yukhayev. "When a woman exhibits these signs and symptoms.