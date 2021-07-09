Doctors allegedly removed her uterus instead of her gallbladder, according to a 26-year-old woman.

In the Indian city of Srinagar, a horrific tragedy occurred. According to Brighter Kashmir, the woman’s family has chosen to file a police report against a private hospital and doctors as a result of the incident.

She was diagnosed with a 6-mm polyp on her gall bladder, according to the woman. Doctors recommended surgery, and she was admitted to the hospital in June.

She had an ultrasound a few days following the procedure. Her uterus was absent, which came as a shock to her. The scan also revealed that the polyp was too tiny for the gall bladder to be removed.

The woman’s relatives contacted hospital officials, who apparently refused to accept responsibility for the serious mistake. The hospital later begged with her families for a “compromise,” according to her relatives.

This was like a “death sentence,” according to the woman’s husband, and they have now “lost all prospects of becoming kids.”

The woman’s husband was quoted by the news site as saying, “The realization that we will never be able to conceive is plaguing us.” He expressed concern that removing body parts in this manner might have a negative impact on the woman’s health.

In the meantime, hospital officials have stated that they are not aware of any such incidence. “Anyone who has a problem can come to me directly since I am the authority,” the hospital spokeswoman told Kashmir Observer.

The state health agency, on the other hand, has become aware of the problem. After the family files a written complaint, Director of Health Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad Rather assured Kashmir Dot Com that action would be done against the hospital management and the doctor.

In India, a surgeon at a New Delhi-based hospital was sacked in 2018 after performing an unnecessary operation on a man’s leg while mistaking him for another patient. Before discovering he had operated on the wrong patient, the surgeon bored a hole in the right leg of a 50-year-old man to implant a pin. The patient was taken care of, according to doctors, and he recovered after a few weeks of rest.