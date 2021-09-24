Doctors accidentally leave a cotton swab inside a woman’s abdomen during a botched C-section, and she dies.

In an extreme case of medical malpractice, a woman died in India on Tuesday after surgeons mistakenly left a bit of cotton inside her body after an 18-month-old cesarean surgery.

Chintala Mamatha, a 20-year-old Telangana woman, died after a year-long battle with infection brought on by a substance that stayed undiagnosed inside her abdomen. She had given birth to her second child, a stillborn, just days before she died, according to News 18.

Last year, Mamatha gave birth to a healthy baby girl via cesarean section at a hospital in Bhongir. The doctors who treated her, however, inadvertently left a cotton swab inside her body. Mamatha had been experiencing stomach trouble since then. Despite seeing a number of doctors, none of them could figure out what was causing her pain.

She became pregnant for the second time throughout her illness. Her condition, however, began to deteriorate following the pregnancy. On Sept. 18, she began to experience excruciating pain, prompting her relatives to send her to another hospital in Secunderabad. Mamatha gave birth to a stillborn kid in her sixth month while on the road.

She was admitted to a private hospital right away, where physicians ran tests on her. An ultrasound revealed the surgical cotton that had been left in the stomach, causing infection and agony.

The cotton wad caused extensive damage to the woman’s intestines, according to doctors. Despite the fact that the doctors performed surgery to remove the cotton, their efforts were in vain.

The victim’s enraged relatives have organized a rally to demand that the hospital where the cesarean section was done be held accountable for medical malpractice. According to reports, no charges have been brought in relation to her death.

A woman was put on life support in a similar event when a doctor allegedly left a piece of gauze inside her body after a cesarean section. Following her c-section, the woman began to have abdominal pain. Her illness did not improve despite taking medication and seeing multiple doctors. She and her husband then went to a private hospital, where she had a CT scan and discovered a piece of gauze within her body.