Doctor was sentenced to two years in prison for forcing a nurse to kneel in front of his dog.

In Egypt, a doctor was sentenced to prison after ordering a nurse to kneel in front of his dog.

Last month, a video of the incident went viral, showing the male nurse being compelled to salute the animal as well. Dr. Amr Khairi and two other hospital employees were sentenced to two years in prison by an Egyptian court on Saturday. According to The National News, they have also been forced to pay a fine of 100,000 Egyptian pounds (about $6,300) each.

After a video of the doctor and two others rebuking the nurse for disparaging the doctor’s dog went viral in September, the event was brought to light. One of the males, who also took the video, is seen threatening the nurse, saying that if he wants to keep the job, he’ll have to jump over a skipping rope. As he complains his treatment, they continuously taunt him and strike him with a stick.

The nurse is shown being threatened with electrocution at one point. They then ask the victim to kneel in front of the dog and offer it a military salute. The nurse is shown complaining, claiming that doing so is a sin.

The video sparked outrage in Cairo, prompting Egypt’s chief prosecutor, Hamada El Sawy, to initiate a probe into the event. The three males have also been served with an arrest warrant.

During the investigation, the nurse confessed that the video was shot six months before and that its dissemination had caused him and his family hardship in their hometown. According to the prosecution statement, it became evident that the accused leaked the video using a phony account with the intent of humiliating the nurse. The doctor was later sacked by Egypt’s Ministry of Health as a result of the incident.

In a subsequent TV appearance, the doctor stated that the video was intended as a joke and had been misinterpreted. He claimed to have known the nurse for more than 20 years. The nurse later admitted that he performed what was asked of him since he knew it was a prank and that he had no idea the films would be made public.

The Cairo Criminal Court, on the other hand, found the three guilty of “attacking Egyptian family values” and violating the nurse’s privacy by posting the video online.

“The men’s purpose was to mock and denigrate while abusing their power and exploiting his frailty,” head prosecutor El Sawy stated during the ruling.