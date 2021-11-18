Doctor Warns ‘There’s Trouble Around the Corner’ as Pediatric COVID Hospitalizations Rise.

Staff at a Michigan hospital are “a little bit on edge at this time,” according to a doctor, because the number of children hospitalized with COVID-19 has grown in recent weeks.

“Right now, we’re managing.” Dr. Rudolph Valentini, a pediatric nephrologist at Children’s Hospital of Michigan, told the Detroit Free Press, “It’s totally treatable, but… it appears as though there’s problems around the horizon.”

According to Valentini, 30-50 percent of the children with COVID-19 who arrive at the hospital need to be admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU).

“A lot of them need breathing, and some of them need ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation),” Valentini explained. “Most of the patients who are admitted are not immunized.” Since federal health regulators approved the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, the White House announced on Wednesday that 10% of eligible children have gotten a dose.

According to the Detroit Free Press, 60 children in Michigan were hospitalized as of Wednesday with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19, a 54 percent rise since November 3.

Dr. Darryl Elmouchi, president of Spectrum Health West Michigan, told the newspaper that 18 children were admitted with the virus at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids on Monday, “greater than any time we’ve seen” in the last 20 months.

Michigan isn’t the only state with a high proportion of pediatric COVID cases. In recent weeks, the number of youngsters infected with COVID-19 has risen across the United States. More than 122,000 pediatric COVID-19 cases were reported across the US during the week of November 4 to November 11, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics, “an increase of roughly 22% from two weeks ago.” “Child cases have decreased since reaching a high of 252,000 the week of September 2nd, but COVID cases among youngsters remain extraordinarily high.” The number of child COVID-19 cases has surpassed 100,000 for the 14th week in a row, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

“It appears that serious illness related to COVID-19 is uncommon among youngsters,” according to the group.

However, more information on the pandemic’s long-term effects on children is urgently needed, especially how the virus may impair infected children’s long-term physical and emotional health. This is a condensed version of the information.