Doctor Shares Ultrasound of Rare Ectopic Pregnancy in Liver: “I Thought I’d Seen It All”

A neonatologist recently discovered a video of a baby growing within a woman’s liver, which was a first in his field.

Dr. Michael Narvey is a newborn critical care specialist and the section chief of neonatology at Winnipeg’s Health Sciences Center.

His children urged him to join TikTok this past June after he had been a long-time Facebook and Twitter user.

On December 14, he uploaded a video to the platform in which he discusses an ultrasound that is playing in the background.

“I thought I’d seen everything,” Narvey said, describing a 33-year-old lady who went to the doctor after 14 days of monthly flow and 49 days since her last period.

What is the location of this ectopic pregnancy? Believe it or not, this is true! The woman had a fetus in her liver as a result of an ectopic pregnancy, it turned out.

In the video, Narvey says, “We see these sometimes in the abdomen, but never in the liver.” “For me, this is a first. Have you ever seen something like this? I haven’t done so.” An ectopic pregnancy happens outside the uterus “when a fertilized egg implants in a structure that can’t support its growth,” according to Cleveland Clinic. It usually starts in the fallopian tube, but it can also start on the ovary or in the abdominal cavity.

If not treated promptly, they can be life-threatening for women.

The video has over 351,000 “likes” and nearly 20,000 comments, many of which are from women who have had ectopic pregnancies or voiced concern for the mother or the fetus.

“The kid can’t survive anywhere outside the uterus,” Tracey McGovern Kim explained. “My Fallopian tube ruptured and nearly killed me because of an ectopic pregnancy. Worst pain I’ve ever experienced.” Narvey, who is a big fan of social media, said he saw it on a website called GrepMed and then tracked down the source material via a Twitter user named @delvascu.

He had never heard of ectopic pregnancies in the liver when he finished from medical school in 1998.

"I couldn't believe it when I saw the footage," Narvey told The Washington Post.