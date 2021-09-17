Doctor sent obscene texting to a Liverpool “schoolgirl.”

After confessing to sending sexual texts and images to a “schoolgirl” from Liverpool, a junior doctor has been “removed” from his training.

According to the MEN, a lawyer for James Peter Farthing spoke in court about the doctor’s “emotional problems” while spending long hours on the Covid frontline during the pandemic.

Farthing, a 28-year-old Wilmslow man who works for the NHS in Stockport, accepted his guilt in front of magistrates before appearing in court on Monday at Minshull Street Crown Court (September 14).

The allegations he faced stemmed from online talks he had with a ‘young girl,’ who turned out to be an undercover cop.

Farthing communicated with the ‘female’ on Kik, using the nickname ‘olderc**k,’ according to prosecutor Fiona Clancy.

In March, he also communicated with her over Snapchat. He identified himself as a 23-year-old Leeds native.

The ‘girl’ was rumored to be from Liverpool.

According to Ms Clancy, the cop used a photo of kittens to show how young she was.

Farthing asked the “female” whether she was interested in “older guys” and if she would send him a photo.

She replied by informing him of her age. “Cool,” Farthing replied. Do you like role-playing or sexting?”

He demanded to view her body and offered to demonstrate his penis to her.

The ‘girl’ expressed concern about submitting a photograph. Farthing told her that it would be fine if she didn’t feature her face.

“The fact that the [undercover officer’s age]was reinforced, yet the sexual chats continued,” Ms Clancy added, revealing that the conversations had migrated to Snapchat.

“I have spoken to a few girls that appreciate older men,” Farthing informed the ‘girl.’

The undercover officer then submitted a photo of a little girl who was fully clothed. Farthing emailed a picture of his penis.

“I truly want to touch your body and see what you look like naked,” Farthing wrote. After that, he sent another photo of his penis.

When cops detained Farthing, he stated he was “ashamed” and “tried to stop,” but “gave in to sexual pleasure,” according to Ms Clancy.

Farthing, who has no prior convictions, was “very ashamed and apologetic for his behavior,” according to his lawyer, Simon Gurney.

His boss, a consultant, and his training. “The summary has come to an end.”