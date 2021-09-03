Doctor Says ‘No One Is Immune’ After 9-Year-Old Texas Girl Dies From COVID-19 Complications.

According to reports released Thursday, a 9-year-old child in Texas died of COVID-19-related complications days after contracting the disease.

The child was one of nine persons in Hidalgo County who died of COVID-19.

The youngster had many comorbidities, according to Dr. Ivan Melendez of the Hidalgo County Health Authority/Chief Physician; however, her particular health concerns were not divulged. The girl was not eligible for a COVID-19 immunization because she was nine years old. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, only children aged 12 and over are eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccination (CDC).

The girl, who has not been identified, was the first COVID pediatric death in Hidalgo County this year and the fourth overall, according to authorities. According to KRGV, all four pediatric Covid deaths were females with underlying health concerns. COVID pneumonia claimed the girl’s life this week.

“There is no such thing as immunity. “With these disorders, no one is immune to bad outcomes,” Dr. Melendez stated. “The only way to do it is to vaccinate everyone around them, and that’s the only thing we can do until we develop a vaccine for younger people.”

Hidalgo County has reported 258 new cases of COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours. In the county, there are now 3,136 active cases of the disease.

In the county, more than 400 patients are now hospitalized with COVID-19. According to statistics, hospitalizations have grown by 105 percent in the last 30 days and declined by 16 percent in the last week.

The death toll in Hidalgo County reached 3,127 on Thursday, making it the fifth highest in the state. According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, more than 2.9 million cases were reported in the state in August, with more than 55,400 people dying.

August was one of the deadliest months of the pandemic, with about 4.22 million new coronavirus cases reported in the country due to the delta variant-driven COVID-19 surge. As a result, August was ranked as the fourth-worst month for infections. COVID-19 claimed the lives of around 26,805 Americans, more than three times the total in July. The last week of August was more deadly than the entire month of July.

According to research from Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 39.2 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 641,000 deaths in the United States. Meanwhile, the CDC reports that more than 174.6 million Americans, or 52.6 percent of the population, have been properly vaccinated.