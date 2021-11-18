Doctor Predicts a ‘Fully Vaccine-Resistant’ COVID-19 Variant by March.

A new strain of COVID-19 that is totally resistant to existing vaccines could arrive by spring next year, according to a health specialist.

Dr. Mark Dybul, the CEO of Enochian BioSciences and a professor in the Department of Medicine at Georgetown University Medical Center, predicted that a vaccine-resistant COVID-19 variation would be discovered by March 2022.

“Unfortunately, every prediction I’ve made has largely come true. “I hope I’m wrong this time,” Dr. Dybul remarked at the Fortune CEO Initiative Conference in Washington, D.C., “but I believe we’ll have a fully vaccine-resistant version by March, April, or May.”

“There’s a good chance we’ll see a vaccine-resistant strain,” he warned.

Increased vaccination rates and booster doses, on the other hand, could help avoid the emergence of a new strain, according to Dybul. He also mentioned that Pfizer and Merck’s therapeutic drugs could assist prevent transmission.

The immunologist also urged CEOs to implement COVID-19 vaccine regulations and cycle testing, claiming that these measures are critical to limiting the virus’ spread as more people return to work.

“I think just talking to your employees — it’s one thing to impose a mask requirement; it’s quite another to talk with them,” Dybul said, adding, “If you do that, you can actually progress through procedures with people.”

When asked about the COVID-19 pandemic’s future, Dybul proposed three alternatives. The first is that the virus will “peter out” like the 1918 Spanish influenza, which killed an estimated 50 million people globally, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States.

His second prediction is that in wealthier countries, current advances in cures and drugs will prevent transmission. However, in poorer countries, where the virus will spread “like influenza,” varieties will emerge. He projected that COVID-19 variations would acquire mutations that would render them resistant to all therapy. While it’s possible that the outcome will take two years, Dybul believes it’s quite unlikely.

In the United States, one type of worry currently reigns supreme. The Delta variety, which was initially discovered in India, is 60 percent more transmissible than the Alpha variant, which was discovered in the UK. Mutations in the highly contagious variety limit the efficiency of currently available vaccinations.

According to research from Johns Hopkins University, COVID-19 has infected 254,988,424 persons worldwide and claimed 5,123,455 lives.