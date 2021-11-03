Doctor Liam appears to have changed occupations, causing uncertainty on Emmerdale.

Fans of Emmerdale weren’t thrilled that Dr. Cavanagh seemed to spend more time tending to peas than patients in tonight’s episode.

Instead of spending time at his doctor’s office, the doctor has been shown tending to his allotment on the ITV serial, which has enraged fans.

Following the events of Wednesday night, many people resorted to Twitter to express themselves.

Emmerdale has been chastised for its police subplot involving Rhona and Brenda.

“Is this why it’s nearly hard to see a doctor in person these days, because they’re all tending to their allotments?” Kim wondered. #Emmerdale.” “Shouldn’t Liam perform some doctoring?” Sasha wondered. #Emmerdale I wish I could f*** work and go plant some peas.” “Does Liam still work as a GP?” Lin inquired. #Emmerdale.” “Dr Digg!” Linda exclaimed. Plastic bottles, twine, and peas piqued my interest far more than being a doctor and witnessing patients in severe need of consultations! Nasty Nurse and another doctor at the sports center. It’s no surprise that the NHS is on its knees! (OK, I know it’s fiction), but it’s hardly a good advertisement for the NHS’s hardworking staff.” On the soap, “Dr Digg,” as he is known online, has gone viral for his gardening prowess, after Amelia assisted him in spreading the news about his new community allotment.

Due to being a part of ITV’s Climate Action Week, he has given out several climate-saving suggestions while tending to his vegetable patch this week.

Since the beginning of the week, ITV soaps have started undertaking crossovers for the first time in soap history. Dr. Liam will also be seen on other shows this week as Dr. Digg makes a guest appearance.

The tribute for Andrea, who was slain by killer Meena in a corn maze fire, was also shown on tonight’s episode.

Meena displayed her insane tendencies once more when she dared to show her face at the service, sat beaming in the back row.

“In a little hamlet like this, everyone knows everyone else,” Charles remarked at the funeral service, “and a memorial like this can touch so many hearts.”

“You all know how I felt for Andrea and the future we both desired, which is now impossible to achieve.”