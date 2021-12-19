Doctor explains why more covid patients are surviving the infection than ever before.

Fears of a winter lockdown are growing as a result of record covid cases and a new, highly contagious variety, yet more severe cases are surviving than ever before.

Doctors have been quick to respond to patients’ needs and develop new medicines as they battle the Covid-19 virus and its mutations.

According to leading Liverpool experts, more persons admitted with severe Covid-19 have survived with each consecutive wave, offering reason for hope.

Dr. Stacy Todd is a consultant in infectious diseases at Liverpool University Hospitals, where she has worked on covid clinical trials.

“How did we feel at the start?” she said. I imagine being terrified, anxious, and having a sense of not knowing what to do.

“A common complaint I’ve heard from a lot of my coworkers is that it was just the strangest disease.”

“It just didn’t act the way we anticipated other things to behave.”

By the time covid cases began to show in British hospitals, doctors’ only source of information was early reports from China and Italy.

As clinical trials began to take off, the first cases were handled similarly to a severe flu, with discussions erupting in hospitals about which medicines worked best for patients.

Dr. Peter Hampshire, the clinical director for critical care and pain at Liverpool’s main hospital trust, recalls the first covid patient he saw in early March 2020, just before the wave hit Britain.

“He was a classic Covid patient,” Liverpool’s critical care director remarked.

“He was in his mid-seventies, and he had high blood pressure and type two diabetes, which were known risk factors.”

“We intubated him and gave him whatever treatment we could think of at the time, which wasn’t much.”

“At the time, we were trying remdesivir (an antiviral medicine) whenever we could,” he continued. That was the only viable choice available to us.

“After that, it was essentially hoping he’d be able to get rid of the virus on his own and keeping him alive while he did so.”

“We had no idea what we were up against, so it was terrifying.”

