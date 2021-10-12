Doctor blamed for treatment based on YouTube tutorial after 3-year-old dies after drinking mosquito repellent.

In India, a 3-year-old child died after ingesting liquid insect repellent by accident. The doctor, on the other hand, was accused by the child’s parents and neighbors for the child’s death, claiming that he treated the youngster based on a YouTube lesson.

The incident occurred in Tamil Nadu, a state in southern India.

T Kishore, the victim, mistakenly thought the repellent in a bottle was a soft drink and drank it. The bottle’s lid was apparently open when the toddler picked it up, according to The Hindu. After a few minutes, the toddler began vomiting and passed out.

The child’s parents hurried him to a nearby private clinic, where physicians administered seawater and forced him to vomit up the leftover repellent. The child’s tummy swelled up and he became breathless, according to the police.

Doctors hurried the boy to another hospital, from where he was sent to a third facility that specialized in pediatric care. On the route to the third hospital, however, the kid perished. According to DT Next, the child’s body was eventually sent for an autopsy. Tamilarasan, the victim’s father, is said to work in a private enterprise, according to local media.

The boy’s parents filed a police report, claiming that their kid died as a result of improper treatment by a private clinic. So far, no one has been arrested in the case, according to authorities. The identity of the doctor who reportedly used a YouTube video to treat the youngster has likewise remained a mystery. The event has prompted authorities to initiate an investigation.

An 18-year-old girl died last month after brushing her teeth with rat poison by mistake. The incident occurred in Mumbai, a city in western India. Apsana Khan was the young lady’s name. The adolescent went to clean her teeth after waking up and picked up the tube of rat poison cream that was kept next to the toothpaste, according to the authorities. “While brushing her teeth, she discovered she hadn’t used the toothpaste, so she promptly cleaned her mouth,” a police officer said at the time. Later, she became ill and was brought to the hospital, where she died.