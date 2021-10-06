Do you require additional funds for the holidays? Target is giving holiday workers a $2 raise.

“Team Target, your presence is a gift! And, as a thank you for everything you do for our guests, communities, and each other during our busiest time of year, the Bullseye is rewarding hourly team members in-store, service center, and supply chain positions, as well as select headquarters and seasonal team members, with an extra $2 per hour for each hour worked during peak moments throughout the holiday season,” according to a statement from Target.

Because Target’s hourly rate begins at $15 per hour, the new incentive will pay employees $17 per hour on specific days.

Depending on where they work, employees can earn overtime compensation for a two-week period between October 10 and December 18. From November 20 to December 19, Target will also pay for every Saturday and Sunday, as well as Friday, December 24, and Sunday, December 26.

Target is planning to hire 30,000 individuals around the country to ensure that operations and customer service run smoothly over the holidays.

A rise in holiday pay is one of the perks Target has provided to its employees. The company raised starting pay, launched a debt-free education assistance program in the retail industry, offered recognition bonuses, and offered pandemic-related benefits.

“Our strategy is still centered on this group. You’ve always shown up with a genuine concern for our guests and one another, and we’re confident that this hectic holiday season will be no exception. This is just another way for us to express our heartfelt gratitude for all of your help. Thank you for all you do to make Target a place where we can all care, grow, and win together, and for all you do to bring joy to all families,” Melissa Kremer, Target’s chief human resources officer, said.

Over 400,000 individuals work for the Minneapolis-based company, which has 1,900 facilities.

