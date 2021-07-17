Do you recall what happened to all of the Blue Peter dogs?

Blue Peter has been on our screens since 1958 and is the world’s longest-running children’s television series, but do you recall what happened to all of the dogs who appeared on the show throughout the years?

There have been a total of 24 critters on the program, including tortoises, cats, horses, and parrots, as well as a slew of guide dogs throughout the children’s television series.

When they weren’t on TV, these pets were often looked after by Edith Menezes, Blue Peter’s long-serving pet keeper, who died in 1994.

The current star of the show is Henry, a rescue dog, but there have been a number of past residents dogs.

Are you able to recall each of their canine companions?

Blue Petra, Peter’s first dog, first debuted in 1962. She didn’t like the studio at first, but when host Peter Purves took her under his wing after he joined, she changed her mind.

Petra is one of the show’s most well-known puppies, and she was one of Blue Peter’s longest-serving pets until 2011.

The original unidentified dog died a few days after her initial appearance, and rather than upsetting children, the show purchased a similar-looking replacement puppy, which was dubbed Petra by viewers.

In her honor, a statue now stands in the Blue Peter garden.

Patch, one of Petra’s puppies, was John Noakes’ Blue Peter dog when he first arrived in 1965.

Patch’s name was given to him by a prominent mark around one of his eyes.

Patch’s pawprints were followed by Shep. He was reported to be a highly loyal and excitable person.

John Noakes, the broadcaster, also had a Border Collie. The two had a special bond, and John’s persistent nagging of Shep developed a catchphrase: “Get down, Shep!”

John was able to retain Shep by his side after he left the BBC.

Goldie debuted in 1978. On set, she was presenter Simon Groom’s biggest cheerleader.

Goldie debuted in 1978. On set, she was presenter Simon Groom's biggest cheerleader.

Viewers named the female Golden Retriever, which kicked off a long list of the breed's appearances on the show. Bonnie was one of the puppies she had with one of them.