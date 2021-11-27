Do you ever had people unfollow you on Instagram?

Have you ever realized that you’re no longer viewing someone’s postings and stories?

Maybe you go to a friend’s profile and can’t access their page since it’s private and you aren’t following them despite thinking you were.

Then you have to re-follow them, which is a little inconvenient.

Scientists have issued a warning about a highly evolved new Covid’super strain’ discovered in three nations.

Because, while unfollowing someone does not result in a notification, requesting a new follow will.

So, what causes this? Is Instagram removing people from your list of followers on your behalf? “My Instagram account [appears to have been]unfollowing people without my knowledge for several months, I changed my password, turned on two factor authentication, checked the authorised applications, and even contacted Instagram,” one Reddit user stated.

“I’m at a loss for what to do next, and I don’t want to start again on Instagram.”

Another user speculated that some people had blocked and then unblocked the person, indicating that they no longer followed them.

However, the original poster said that it happened far too frequently for this to be the case.

Instagram’s representative said that the social media platform would never unfollow anyone on their behalf.

So, what exactly is going on here?

One possibility is that your account is being followed and unfollowed by a third-party provider.

If you’ve ever given an app access to your account, it’s possible that they’ll be able to act on your behalf.

To see if this is the case, go to the Security section of the app’s settings and scroll down to Apps and Websites.

This will tell you whether you’ve given anyone else access and give you the choice to turn it off.

It’s also conceivable that your account has been hacked and that someone else is controlling your account.

If you feel this is the case, change your password immediately and verify your account to ensure that any suspected hackers haven’t erased anything or left anything behind.

The most likely cause is that you unfollowed someone by accident, such as when you forgot to put your phone in your pocket. “The summary has come to an end.”