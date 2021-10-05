Do you enjoy drinking tea? These Limited-Edition Halloween Tea Flavors Are Not to Be Missed.

Do you enjoy drinking tea? If you’re always looking for new tea flavors, you’ll appreciate what Adagio Teas has come up with for the Halloween season. They’ve released Limited Edition Wicked Teas to commemorate this holiday of tricks and treats, which include amusing Halloween-themed teas packaged in charming metal tins that may be used to store more teas or trinkets later. You’ll adore these macabre blends, whether you want to try them yourself or send them out as ghastly gifts.

Do you enjoy chocolate? This tea is for you, Bat Brew. Adagio Teas’ Chocolate Chai has been elevated by the addition of chocolate chips and multicolored confetti sprinkles for an extra delicious delight. This blend will make you feel as though you’ve consumed a large number of Halloween sweets, but without the calories.

Do you prefer sweets to chocolate? This luxurious tea, which is reminiscent of Halloween goodies, uses red sugar crystals that will make you feel as if they’ve been chipped off of candy apples and put to your cup – a delightful surprise!

Meow! Another nice tea blend is this one. When you open the tin can, you’ll notice cute cat-shaped sprinkles in the mix, but that’s just for show. This black tea, which has cinnamon pieces, cocoa nibs, confetti sprinkles, and traces of caramel and vanilla, was made without harming cats.

When you open the tin can, you’ll see eyes peering back at you. What a great way to get into the Halloween spirit! The tea itself is sweet and delicious, with a caramel and cream tea blend to wake you up.

Looking for a caffeine-free tea to satisfy those late-night tea cravings? Ghoul Gulp is a delicious vanilla combination with notes of coconut that you’ll love. It also comes with ghost-shaped sprinkles to add a little extra oomph for Halloween. Your kids can drink it with you because it doesn’t contain caffeine.

Pumpkin Potion is a blend of Adagio Teas’ famous Honeybush Pumpkin Chai dusted with miniature pumpkin shapes and cocoa nibs for a delightful treat that’s caffeine-free for the whole family.

Can't make up your mind which one to order? Maybe you'd want to try them all? Adagio Teas has considered it as well. They have a sampler package so you may test all six blends at once.