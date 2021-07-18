Do you consider yourself a Brookside aficionado?

Life on Brookside Close was as much a part of millions of people’s daily routine as what happened beyond their front door.

Brookside ran for two decades on Channel Four, and at its peak, the Scouse soap drew massive audiences.

It also broke the mold with various ground-breaking stories, including the first lesbian kiss before the watershed and even incest.

Meanwhile, several of the Close’s stars, like Anna Friel, Sue Johnston, Claire Sweeney, and Ricky Tomlinson, would go on to have illustrious acting careers after their time on the show.

With the serial now airing on Britbox UK, we’ve created a quiz that looks back at some of the show’s most iconic moments as well as other plots or characters you may have forgotten about.

Give it a shot and see how you do – there are 16 questions in total. Select your response for each one, and the next one will appear in a few seconds. At the conclusion, you’ll find your answers and score.

Click here to take the quiz if you can’t see it.