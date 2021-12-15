Do the Charges Against Ethan Crumbley’s Parents Cast Doubt On His Case?

Ethan Crumbley’s parents made their first in-person appearance in a Michigan court on Tuesday, in connection with the November 30 Oxford High School shooting, which resulted in four deaths and seven injuries.

James and Jennifer Crumbley face four counts of involuntary manslaughter for allegedly failing to interfere when they saw predictable indicators of trouble with their son, and Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said James Crumbley allegedly bought the rifle for his son.

Ethan Crumbley, who will be tried in adult court, faces 24 accusations, including one count of terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and 12 counts of felony firearm possession.

Given that Ethan Crumbley will be tried in adult court on the grounds that he acted on his own initiative, concerns have been expressed about whether charging his parents could jeopardize either case due to the implied blame put on the Crumbley parents.

Eve Primus, a former public defender and professor of criminal law at the University of Michigan Law School, believes that the decision to trial Ethan Crumbley as an adult will have a greater influence on his parents’ case than on his own.

“If Ethan Crumbley is a child under their influence, he’s less likely to be able to sever the line from them to these fatalities on his own,” Primus told The Washington Newsday. “However, by prosecuting him as an adult, the prosecution is expressing their belief that he is a self-contained actor with the agency and decision-making capacity of an adult.” When it comes to proving involuntary manslaughter, Primus noted that the prosecutor must prove two things: gross carelessness and causation. In this case, Primus said, proving gross negligence would likely require prosecutors to show that the parents did not take the same precautions as a reasonable person would to avoid the attack, proving the parents’ guilt by exhibiting possible contempt.

Primus explained that in order to prove causation, the prosecutor must show that the parents were responsible for the attack’s deaths, and that proof must be provided in two ways. First,. This is a condensed version of the information.