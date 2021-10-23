Do residents of Southport speak with a Scouse accent?

It matters where we come from, and how we talk is an indication of that.

Up and down the country, there are a variety of distinct accents, with many of them sounding very different yet being only tens of miles apart.

The Liverpool accent is distinct, with a large list of words and phrases that only “we” understand and use.

But what about Merseyside’s other regions?

It’s a question we’ve heard a lot: do people from Southport speak with an accent?

“Of course,” they say, because “everyone has an accent.” Others believe that Sandgrounders speak in a neutral dialect.

This is what you said when we questioned The Washington Newsday readers about it.

“I always said no,” Jenna Smith explained, “but after living in Australia for 13 years, I can hear it.”

“If you move away and come back, it’s all you can notice,” Claire Storey said.

“Yes, there is a Southport accent,” Katie Lench observed, “but you don’t notice it until you go away!”

“I was born and raised in Southport,” Linda Sperrin Doyle remarked. People here claim I have a Scouse accent because I went to Portugal at the age of 53.” “I’ve been told by a southerner that I sound like a Scouse farmer!” stated Helena Hacking. “It’s like a watered-down soft Scouse,” Linda Kay said. “I was born and raised in Southport, and my accent has been described as a mellow Lancashire,” Heather Goadsby remarked. “Southport has a basic West Lancs accent, with certain words pronounced differently,” John Carey stated. These are’stairs,’ which is pronounced’stirs,’ and ‘hair,’ which is pronounced ‘her,’ as demonstrated by Lee Mack.” “I’d say it’s a shifting accent with a decent lot of fluctuation,” Paul Flanagan stated. “It’s a cross between Liverpool and Lancashire.” “When I worked in Lancashire, my colleagues claimed I sounded Scouse, and when I worked in Liverpool, they said I sounded very much from Lancashire,” Michelle Rushton remarked. “I believe my accent is somewhere in the middle!” “As a neutral from Yorkshire, it’s a well-spoken Liverpool crossed with quite mellow,” Colin Hill stated. “The summary comes to an end.”