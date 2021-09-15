Do participants really get married on Married at First Sight?

Married at First Sight has been a tremendous sensation on E4, with experts bringing couples together to make the ultimate commitment to one another.

On their wedding day, complete strangers meet for the first time and exchange everlasting vows to each other in the show.

The participants enjoy extravagant weddings, replete with gowns, suits, and a reception in a lovely location.

However, many viewers were left wondering whether the marriages were legally binding.

In the American version of the show, the couples have legally binding marriages, and if things don’t work out, they must divorce.

Marriages are not legally binding in the Australian and UK versions of the show, with the couples instead making verbal promises to one another.

Nikita Jasmine, a cast member who was kicked off the show for displaying a “unacceptable degree of aggressiveness,” detailed how the weddings worked.

“No, it’s not a legally enforceable contract; it’s a sociological experiment,” she explained.

“Rather than formal weddings, the couples will pledge a lifelong promise to one another at a lavish ceremony, overseen by a wedding celebrant, that includes guests, bridal gowns, dancing, speeches, and cake,” a Married at First Sight spokesman stated.