‘Do Not Return Here or Elsewhere,’ says Louisiana Governor Edwards to evacuees.

On Tuesday, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards issued a warning to individuals who fled their homes in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida: “Don’t come back yet.”

“If you’ve already fled, don’t come back here or anywhere else in southeast Louisiana until the office of disaster preparedness says it’s ready to accommodate you,” Edwards said. “The schools are closed,” says the narrator. The establishments are closed. The hospitals are overburdened. There isn’t going to be any water in your house, and there won’t be any electricity.”

Hundreds of thousands of people in the state are still without power, despite the efforts of an estimated 25,000 utility workers. As temperatures rise into the triple digits, Edwards acknowledged the challenge of recovery operations. During a press conference in LaPlace on Tuesday, he and other officials said that restoring services might take days, if not weeks.

“Many of the infrastructure elements that support life are missing. “Right now, they aren’t operating,” the Democratic governor stated.

Around 441,000 people in 17 parishes across Louisiana are without water, with another 319,000 facing boil-water advisories. At least four people have died as a result of the storm, and Edwards expects the number to rise.

During the news conference, Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Bennett Criswell echoed Edwards’ suggestions, saying that persons in need should register with FEMA as soon as possible. She also stated that FEMA staff were assisting communities impacted the hardest by Ida, particularly those with severe telephone outages.

President Joe Biden’s support of Louisiana’s request for a large federal disaster declaration was discussed by both Edwards and Criswell. (The president also granted Mississippi’s request for a state of emergency.) The designation permits federal funds to supplement state relief and aid in the recovery of hurricane-affected communities.

Biden addressed the reaction to the disaster on Monday, noting that 2.5 million meals and 3 million liters of water, as well as generators, were supplied to the Gulf Coast states that suffered the worst damage. He also stated that over 100 ambulances and medical teams had been dispatched, as well as that the federal government was trying to assist in the opening of additional shelters.

Furthermore, Biden stated that there are over 5,000 members of the National.