‘Do not approach’ tattooed guy wanted following stabbing, the public has been cautioned.

People should avoid approaching a guy wanted in connection with a stabbing, according to detectives.

After a 43-year-old man suffered a blade wound to his neck, a manhunt has been launched for Lee Hart.

He could be “anywhere in the country,” according to police.

Inside the struggle for the streets: eggs, pyrotechnics, and dump trucksHart is on the run after a man was stabbed in the neck in Burnley in the early hours of Thursday.

The sufferer was rushed to the hospital and is currently in critical condition.

Hart, 38, is wanted by Lancashire Police in connection with the crime. He was last seen wearing dark pants, a white T-shirt with a black logo, and maybe barefoot.

He was described as having short hair, a shaved ginger beard, and tattooed arms, according to the force.

“Hart is known to travel extensively around the United Kingdom and might be anywhere in the country,” the statement claimed. He’s been known to sleep on the streets and beg for money.” According to the force, officers are also concerned about Hart’s well-being.

“This event has left a guy with a very serious injury and we need to identify Lee Hart soon as he could pose a risk to others,” said Detective Inspector Carole Langhorn of Burnley Police.

“I’m pleading anyone anyone who sees him or knows where he is to contact us as quickly as possible.”

“If anyone sees him, I would advise them to call the police instead of approaching him.”

*Anyone with information should phone 101 or 999 if they see something immediately.