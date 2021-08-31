‘Do It For The Children:’ Adults in the United States are warming to the idea of immunizing their children against COVID-19.

More Americans are warming to the idea of getting their children and themselves vaccinated, according to a poll released Tuesday by Axios and Ipsos.

According to polls, 68 percent of parents have vaccinated or plan to vaccinate their children as soon as it is legal for their age group. According to Axios, this is the highest percentage it has ever seen in its polls, up from 58 percent just two weeks earlier.

Children under the age of 12 make up the largest group of unvaccinated Americans, with roughly 48 million, according to Chris Jackson, an Ipsos pollster and senior vice president. The Food and Drug Administration has yet to approve vaccines for children aged 12 and up, after issuing an emergency authorization in May.

The FDA hoped to issue an emergency authorization for children aged 12 and under by the winter, but it would take another four to six months after vaccine companies like Pfizer and Moderna shared the results of their own trials, according to an FDA official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to CNBC.

The major motivators for Americans to get vaccinated are concern for their children’s health and employer-mandated vaccines. Children around the country are beginning a new school year at this time of year, and more individuals are being encouraged by their employers to be vaccinated before returning to work. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 74% of eligible Americans have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Despite an increase in the Delta variation of COVID-19 among unvaccinated Americans, this study shows a decrease in vaccination fear among adults in the United States.

After the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was approved on Aug. 23, the White House urged more Americans to be vaccinated. Online misinformation, according to officials, is stopping more people from being vaccinated.

Attempts to encourage more vaccines, according to the Axios-Ipsos poll, are reducing the fraction of Americans who are hesitant or overtly opposed to them. 6 percent of those who remain dubious indicated they would be unlikely to get a vaccine at all, while another 14% said they would be unlikely to get one at all.