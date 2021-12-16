Do I need a Covid Pass to go to the movies, the gym, the theater, or the football stadium?

As a “proportionate and sensible” response to the spread of the Omicron variety, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has imposed new coronavirus limitations.

The broader use of face masks, a return to working from home, and the mandatory use of Covid cards for entrance to large venues are among England’s new measures.

Face coverings are now required in most public indoor venues, including movies, theaters, and places of worship, but not in gyms, bars, or restaurants, as of last Friday.

How to detect if it’s a cold or the new covid variety when you have Omicron symptoms

On public transportation and in stores, masks were already mandatory.

From December 15, the NHS Covid Pass, available through the NHS app, became required for entry into clubs and other large gatherings, which are defined as indoor events with 500 or more people, unseated outdoor events with more than 4,000 people, and any event with a crowd of more than 10,000 people.

Proof of a negative test through text message or email from the NHS would suffice for individuals without the app.

Failure to comply with the rules could result in fines of up to £10,000.

Spectators of Everton and Liverpool, as well as fans of all athletic events, will almost certainly be required to present Covid vaccination certification or a negative lateral flow test in order to attend games.

Those requirements will apply to any event with a projected attendance of more than 10,000 persons.

Vaccine passports are required in cinemas, theatres, music halls, nightclubs, and other events in Wales.

They’re also required for unseated indoor venues with a capacity of more than 500 people, outdoor or indoor unseated venues with a capacity of more than 4,000 people, and any event with a capacity of more than 10,000 people.

People who have been double-vaccinated or tested negative within 48 hours of accessing the venue can download the passes.

Wales, like England, employs the NHS Covid Pass.