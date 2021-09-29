Do Booster Shots Have Any Side Effects? They have the same side effects as the second COVID dose, according to the CDC.

According to a report released Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the negative effects of a booster shot are comparable to those experienced after receiving the second dosage of the vaccine.

The study looked at 22,141 recipients and took place from mid-August through mid-September. 79.4 percent of those who received a booster shot experienced pain or swelling, compared to 77.6 percent of those who received the second shot. After the third dose, 74.1 percent of those who received it suffered a headache or fever, compared to 76.5 percent after the second dose.

According to the CDC, people who received Covid-19 vaccination boosters experienced generally mild to moderate responses.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, says she will "absolutely" get a Covid booster shot.

The Pfizer or Moderna vaccine was given to the majority of those who received a third dosage. Nearly 2.8 million patients have received a third vaccination since mid-August.

The survey indicated that the majority of the negative effects subsided the day after the injection. Because to the injection, 28% of those who received it stated they were unable to do daily activities.

According to the study’s authors, “the majority of reported local and systemic reactions were mild to moderate, transitory, and most usually recorded the day after vaccination.”

According to CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, “the number and types of adverse effects were similar to those found following the second vaccine doses, and were mainly mild or moderate and short-lived.”

“We have complete confidence in the safety of these vaccines. Dr. Helen Keipp Talbot, associate professor of medicine at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, said, “They’ve been given to millions and millions and millions of patients.”

According to the CDC, 64% of Americans have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 55% have been fully immunized.