DNA from a child he didn’t know he had was used to identify a hitchhiker who vanished 50 years ago.

With the help of a child he didn’t even know he had, the body of a young hitchhiker who left his home in Idaho for Oregon 50 years ago has been identified.

Winston Arthur Maxey III was 15 years old when he left his Boise home in the spring of 1971 to seek a better life. He intended to travel up the Oregon Coast in search of work, and he informed his sister that he was heading to Coos Bay. Maxey’s body was discovered there weeks after he left, according to the Coos County Sheriff’s Office.

His family indicated at the time that they didn’t know if he ever made it to the coast and that they hadn’t heard from him since he left Idaho.

In July 1971, the teen’s body was recovered in the Englewood region of Coos Bay’s Snedden Creek. According to the sheriff’s office, police sought to solve the case at the time, but technology was restricted and the body’s state was not ideal for identification.

Despite their investigation, police were unable to learn the boy’s name or how he died, and he was eventually buried in a nearby cemetery. The matter, however, remained open.

In 2017, authorities excavated Maxey’s body to obtain a DNA sample. According to KOIN media group in Portland, Oregon, the sample was then recorded with the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System database and evaluated by Parabon Nanolabs.

In May 2021, the Virginia-based Parabon was able to create a DNA profile based on the sample. Maxey’s ancestry, eye, skin, and hair color, facial structure, and a composite profile were all included, according to law enforcement.

The company was able to locate the anonymous man’s family two months later and connect his genealogy and ancestry history with a gentleman in the Idaho area.

Investigators, though, were still without a name.

Maxey’s relatives, including his sister, reached out to Coos County detectives and gave a DNA sample. The DNA matched the body that had been discovered 50 years before, giving Maxey’s remains a name for the first time.

