Dizzee Rascal, a rapper, has been charged with assaulting a lady.

Dizzee Rascal, a rapper, has been charged with assault.

After an alleged confrontation at a residential residence in Streatham, south London, the artist, whose true name is Dylan Kwabena Mills, was charged with assault.

According to Wales Online, a woman suffered minor injuries as a result of the event on June 8 but did not require hospital care.

On Friday, September 3, Dizzee will appear before Croydon Magistrates’ Court.

“Dylan Mills, 36, of Sevenoaks, Kent, has been charged with assault following an incident at a residential residence in Streatham on June 8,” the Met Police said in a statement.

“Officers responded, and a woman stated that she had minor injuries. She didn’t need to go to the hospital.

“Mills is scheduled to appear in Croydon Magistrates’ Court on September 3.”

This month, Dizzee Rascal will perform at South Facing Festival 2021, Crystal Palace Park, and Lydiard Park, among other venues.

