Dixie Wildfire Update: California’s Fire Has Grown To Be The State’s Second-Biggest In History.

California has been scorched by wildfires in three of the last four years. The Dixie Fire, which began on July 13 in northeastern California, has grown to become the state’s second-largest in history.

According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or CalFire, the fire is 21 percent contained and has destroyed 463,477 acres of property. The August Complex Fire burnt about 1 million acres in 2020.

The Dixie Fire has destroyed 400 structures. Thousands of people in the area have been ordered to evacuate.

No one has died as a result of the accident. CalFire reports that three firemen have been hurt.

More than 13,000 structures are threatened by the fire. Approximately 40% of residents are still under evacuation orders.

According to Jake Cagle, a section chief with the US Forest Service, the hot and windy weather have been continuous, making it difficult for firefighters to get the inferno under control.

The fire has grown further, and firemen are unable to intervene due to thick clouds of dark smoke blanketing the area.

Cagle stated, “We’re absolutely not out of the woods yet.”

Greenville, a community in Sierra Nevada, has lately been affected by the fire. In less than two hours, the Dixie fire razed much of Greenvile.

Cagle stated, “We understand we need to do more in active forest management and vegetation management.”

“At the end of the day, however, we must admit the following: the dries are becoming much drier, and the heat and hot weather are much hotter than they have ever been.

“We have to admit, plain and simple, that these are climate-related wildfires.”

Don’t dismiss this as “just another California wildfire”…

The wildfire grew to cover almost 463,000 acres! The second-largest in the history of the state.

Thousands of people have been compelled to flee their homes. Thankfully, no deaths have been recorded as of yet.

The Dixie fire, which has burned over 463,000 acres across a vast part of Northern California, is now the state’s second-largest wildfire in history.

As firemen try to gain the upper hand, it has damaged almost 400 homes and business buildings.

As firemen try to gain the upper hand, it has damaged almost 400 homes and business buildings.