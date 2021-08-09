Dixie Fire [Images]: Smoke From California’s Second-Largest Wildfire Seen From Space

The Dixie Fire has made history by becoming California’s second-largest wildfire. NASA Earth Observatory has published photographs from space to highlight the size of the fire and the immense plumes of smoke it has been producing.

The Dixie Fire in California began in mid-July and has already surpassed Oregon’s Bootleg Fire as the country’s largest fire this year. The impact of the historic fire, which blanketed the landscape in heavy smoke, can be seen in photographs released by the observatory.

The enormous plumes billowing from the wildfire on Aug. 4 can be seen in one of the photographs. While aboard the International Space Station, a member of Expedition 65 used a Nikon D5 digital camera to capture the shot (ISS).

The smoke from the fires can also be seen in another view from the same day, taken by the Enhanced Thematic Mapper Plus (ETM+) on the Landsat 7 satellite. This one, on the other hand, uses natural color and shortwave infrared light to draw attention to the current fires.

The hottest and most active regions of the fire are orange-yellow in this picture, according to NASA Earth Observatory.

On Aug. 6, the agency released a third photograph showing a large column of smoke. The smoke from the Dixie Fire, as well as “dozens of others” blazing across the United States, may be seen here. The GOES-17 satellite captured the image, which shows a big portion of the land blanketed in thick plumes.

As previously stated, the Dixie Fire is now California’s second-largest fire. The fire had been burning for 25 days as of Aug. 8 evening. The fire has burnt 489,287 acres and is only 21% contained.

According to CAL Fire, the cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Authorities have issued evacuation orders in many areas, and residents are being urged to make sure their family are prepared to escape.

There have been no reports of deaths or public injuries so far.

However, four people are still missing, according to Plumas County.

In its 2021 fire season projection, CAL Fire stated, “The length of fire season is expected to have extended by 75 days throughout the Sierras and appears to match with an increase in the amount of forest fires across the state.” “Parts of California’s Coast Ranges, Sierra, and Cascades will have above-normal fire hazard in June and July, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. Brief News from Washington Newsday.