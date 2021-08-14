Dixie Fire Destroys Elderly Couple’s Home, which was previously destroyed by the 2020 Bear Fire.

Nearly a year after their former home was burned by the Bear Fire in September, an elderly couple in California lost their home to the Dixie Fire, the state’s second largest wildfire and one of the most devastating in its history.

Joan and Dan Carter of Greenville, California, told the San Francisco Chronicle that their dream homes were damaged by ruthless wildfires on two separate occasions.

The Carters, who are in their 70s, claimed the most recent disaster occurred when they were in the process of constructing a new home, which they hoped to have completed by Christmas. Following the devastation of their previous house in Berry Creek, near Oroville, the couple had moved to Greenville and had been living out of a fifth-wheel trailer for months.

Last September, the Bear Fire devoured that prior home, destroying more than $250,000 in valuables, including family treasures, ancient ledgers from the 1800s, art, and furniture from Dan’s mother, who had recently passed away.

Joan told the news organization, “Things weren’t so important.” “It was the loss itself,” says the narrator. You were robbed of a dream.”

The couple had also saved money and purchased a year’s worth of food, but they were unable to rescue anything due to a lack of time.

“When you’re on a fixed income and you’ve been saving for months and months and it’s gone — it’s heartbreaking,” Jennifer Carter-Mills, their daughter, said.

In search of a fresh start, the Carters settled in Greenville, a northern town where they anticipated to find more snow and fewer fires. However, the Dixie Fire scorched the area just as building on their new home began, ruining the couple’s property once more.

The Carters are keeping a positive attitude despite the fact that they will have to start all over again. For the time being, the couple is staying in an RV park, but when it is safe, they hope to return to Greenville and assist with community members to restore the town and plant new greenery.

The Dixie Fire started on July 14 in the densely forested northern Sierra Nevada, above the Cresta Dam. It has since extended throughout Plumas, Butte, Lassen, and Tehama counties, consuming more than 515,000 acres—an area larger than San Francisco. Early in August, the. This is a condensed version of the information.