Divorce, according to Bill Gates, is a “great personal sadness.” Regrets about the Jeffrey Epstein connection

Bill Gates’ marriage to Melinda French Gates may be gone, but the Microsoft co-founder has yet to recuperate from the breakup. Instead, the 65-year-old software developer is taking time to think on his prior experiences and apply what he’s learned to his future endeavors.

Gates discussed his divorce wife French Gates with Anderson Cooper on Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360.”

“Unquestionably a sad turning point… and Melinda is a wonderful person, and the fact that our collaboration is ending is a cause of enormous personal pain for me,” Gates told Cooper.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is likely to keep the former couple working together. However, if the two can’t get along after two years, French Gates will leave the group.

“Melinda has amazing skills that she uses to help the Foundation improve. We always had a good time working together. “You know, two of us can go out and work with leaders and help expand the organization, so that would surely be the greatest thing for the Foundation,” Gates said.

In May, Bill and Melinda Gates announced their separation. The former couple’s divorce was finalized earlier this week.

Along with reflecting on the breakup of his marriage, Gates expressed regret for his business ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, which his wife, French Gates, apparently did not approve of. Gates stated that he hoped to persuade Epstein to fund organizations.

“Spending time with him, giving him the appearance of being there, was a major mistake. There were many other people in that circumstance, but I made a mistake,” he admitted.

“I had multiple dinners with him in the hopes that what he mentioned about obtaining billions of dollars in philanthropy for global health through relationships he had would come to fruition. That connection ended when it became clear that it wasn’t real.”

Gates’ remarks on Epstein’s ties came nearly two years after he denied having “any commercial relationship or friendship” with the financier.