Divock Origi has left Liverpool, Kingsley Coman is desired, and Franck Kessie’s situation has changed.

For another summer, the transfer market has closed, and Jurgen Klopp now knows what Liverpool squad he will have to work with until at least January.

The Reds only brought in one first-team player, Ibrahima Konate, while several others left on loan or on permanent agreements.

Despite the fact that the transfer market has closed, Liverpool continues to be linked with potential new signings for when the window reopens in the New Year.

Here, we look at some of the most recent rumors circulating online and on social media, as well as how probable they are to come true.

Liverpool attacker Divock Origi.

Fichajes is a Spanish word that means “lists.”

According to the source, Lens in France is looking into the possibilities of signing Origi in the near future.

Origi’s current deal is set to expire in 2024, and according to the source, Lens is keeping an eye on events regarding his future at Anfield.

The 26-year-old signed a new contract with Liverpool in 2019 and made his season debut in the Champions League win over AC Milan on Wednesday night.

Bayern Munich forward Kingsley Coman.

Fichajes is a Spanish word that means “lists.”

In the hunt to sign Coman, Liverpool is said to be joined by another Premier League club.

According to the source, both Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing the Bayern Munich forward.

According to the source, both teams may compete for Coman’s signature next summer, as his current contract expires in 2023.

It’s also been suggested that, with his contract coming to an end, Coman would opt for a new challenge in order to get more playing time.

AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie.

Via Calciomercato, La Repubblica.

Juventus, according to the report, has entered the hunt to sign Kessie next summer.

As his contract predicament at Milan rumbles on, Liverpool and Tottenham have been linked with Kessie in recent months.

Kessie’s current contract expires next summer, which means he will be free to talk with clubs outside of Italy from January if no agreement is reached before then.

Juventus has joined the race to sign Kessie, according to the source, although they will not be able to confirm a deal until January if their interest is legitimate.