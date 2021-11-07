Divock Origi and Thiago Alcantara have been chosen for West Ham by Liverpool.

It won’t be an easy afternoon for Liverpool as they aim to close the gap on leaders Chelsea to one point and create a new club record of 26 straight games without defeat in all competitions.

Jurgen Klopp, on the other hand, must make some choices.

Andy Robertson has been put under pressure by Kostas Tsimikas at left-back, and this may be a vital one.

And I’d start the Greek after his performance against Atletico Madrid in midweek, and Robertson has some important games for his country coming up during the international break. With the Scot, Liverpool will have to play the long game.

Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, and Virgil van Dijk make up the rest of the backline.

Thiago Alcantara could play in the midfield, but I’d rather to keep the core trio of Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who have a good track record at the London Stadium.

However, I’m anticipating a surprise change at the top, which I may or may not agree with. Divock Origi has started the last two games for West Ham, and he could start again with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, who both enjoy playing against the Hammers.

If things don’t go as planned, Diogo Jota, who will be crucial after the international break with Roberto Firmino out, can come off the bench.

They were held to a draw against Chelsea. They drew with Manchester City. But, especially following the league-surprising leader’s draw with Burnley yesterday, Liverpool must go into the international break on the back of a win.

For me, Joel Matip is still Virgil van Dijk’s first-choice centre-back partner, so he keeps his spot alongside the Dutchman, with Andy Robertson returning to the left-back position to round out the tried and true back five.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain performed against AC Milan and has previously enjoyed a trip to the London Stadium, so he will keep his spot, with Fabinho sitting and Thiago Alcantara replacing Jordan Henderson at the conclusion of a hectic month for the Reds captain.

Divock Origi and are on the offensive. “The summary has come to an end.”