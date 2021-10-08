Districts who do not comply with the mask mandate ban will face budget cuts, according to the Florida School Board.

The Florida State Board of Education (BOE) said on Thursday that eight school districts throughout the state might face penalty and budget cuts if they do not follow guidelines about wearing masks in school.

The funding for the eight districts would be cut in proportion to the wages of their respective board members, according to the BOE. The statement was made at an emergency meeting, where the eight districts were advised that they must obey state criteria enforced by the health department. The Board of Education announced that districts have 48 hours to comply with the demands before the cuts begin.

The BOE made this decision on the advice of Florida Education Commissioner Richard Cocoran, who had advocated sanctions against the districts as a measure to force them to comply with state rules.

The wearing of masks in Florida schools should be entirely up to the discretion of each student’s parents, according to these particular criteria. This comes after the Florida surgeon general stated that parents should have complete control over whether or not their children should be quarantined after being exposed to the coronavirus. Both of these instructions contradict the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations (CDC).

Some of the state’s largest school districts, including Miami-Dade, Orange, and Palm Beach, are among the eight districts holding out. While many state politicians, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, have contended that mask mandates in schools violate individual liberties, school officials in all eight districts have strenuously objected, claiming that the issue is not one of personal liberties.

“Let’s be clear about something. We strongly believe that parents should have their own rights and liberties “During his presentation to the BOE, Leon County Superintendent Rocky Hanna said. Governor DeSantis’ choice to embrace these sanctions, according to school authorities, will impede the state’s capacity to combat escalating COVID instances.

“We’ve been partners at every point, and it’s worked,” said Miami-Dade Superintendent Alberto Carvalho, noting that the recent moves by Florida legislators are a dramatic departure from 2020, when the districts and the state government collaborated more effectively to combat the virus.

According to Corcoran, the difference between the two is merely 2%. This is a condensed version of the information.