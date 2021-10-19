Distressed children watch as a pet dog is thrown into the air in a hit-and-run accident.

After escaping largely unhurt from a hit-and-run, a dog has “amazed” veterinarians.

Bailey, a seven-year-old greyhound collie cross, was hit by a motorist on Knowsley Road in Bootle this morning about 8 a.m. (Tuesday).

Danielle, who only wanted to be identified by her first name, told The Washington Newsday that the motorist fled the scene and that her two traumatized children witnessed the entire incident.

“The kids are four and eight years old, and they’ve been in bits,” she explained.

“We got Bailey when my eldest was one, so she’s known him since she was a baby, and she was heartbroken.”

“When the automobile hit him, [the dog]flew away.”

According to a video obtained by The Washington Newsday, a motorist struck the dog before speeding away.

Despite the fact that he ended up a few meters from where he was when the automobile hit him, the video shows Bailey getting up and walking away from the collision.

“Somehow, he is completely OK,” Danielle continued. The veterinarian was astounded and stated it was a marvel he hadn’t broken anything. His spine has minor bruises, but that’s it.

“I walked Bailey over to visit [the kids]during their school lunch break, and they seem to be doing a little better now that they know he’s okay, but it was incredibly hard for them to watch.”

Merseyside Police said that the incident is being investigated.

“Officers were called to a complaint of a collision this morning involving a dog and a black 4×4 car on Knowsley Road in Bootle at around 2.10pm this afternoon,” a police spokeswoman said.

“The dog was rushed to the veterinarian.

“Anyone with information about this incident should contact @MerPolCC on 101, giving reference number 500 of 19/10/21, or anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”