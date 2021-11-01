Distillers in the United States are celebrating the end of retaliatory tariffs in the European Union and are looking to make up for lost revenue.

After the United States and the European Union announced a weekend agreement to end retaliatory tariffs on specific products after whiskey exports dropped from 2018 to 2020, American distillers are encouraged.

In response to former President Donald Trump’s decision to impose tariffs on European steel and aluminum, the levies were aimed at American whiskey and other American products.

According to the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States, American whiskey shipments to the European Union fell by 37% between 2018 and 2020, from $702 million to $440 million.

Scott Harris, co-founder and general manager of Catoctin Creek Distillery in Virginia, says it may take a few years to recoup lost European revenue, but the distillery is hoping to begin reshipping its whiskey to EU markets.

“We now have the opportunity to compete fairly in Europe and bring our products back at competitive costs. This is the moment we’ve all been waiting for “According to Harris.

“This is a fantastic relief — nothing but gladness and jubilation,” said Amir Peay, proprietor of the James E. Pepper Distillery in Lexington, Kentucky. “We, like everyone else, will have to cope with some barriers and problems. But that’s the nature of business.” According to the Kentucky Distillers’ Association, sales of Kentucky bourbon to the EU fell by nearly half in 2020 alone. In 2017, the year before the tariffs went into effect, the EU accounted for 56 percent of all Kentucky whiskey exports, but by 2020, that figure had dropped to around 40%.

“This deal is beneficial for Kentucky’s workers and the iconic Kentucky bourbon sector,” U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said in praising President Joe Biden’s administration’s agreement to settle the trade dispute.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday that Raimondo “went to bat” for the state, citing their several discussions about how hard the EU tariff was impacting the state’s distilling industry.

Tariffs are essentially a tax that manufacturers can either absorb in the form of lower profits or pass on to customers in the form of higher prices, risking losing market share in competitive marketplaces.

Distillers must select how much of their limited whiskey supply will be shipped to Europe. They are unable to just crank.