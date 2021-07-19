Distilleries thrive in the north, resulting in a gin boom.

Gin’s rebirth, nicknamed the “ginaissance,” has resulted in a steady increase in distilleries across the North.

Dan Walsh, the founder of Rascal Gin in Liverpool, got his start working for the events firm Gin Festival in 2014, precisely when the gin craze was just getting started.

“They were putting an event up online and selling thousands of tickets, selling out venues ten times over, in a matter of hours – just for having gin in the title,” he told Annie Gouk, host of The North in Numbers.

“Gin was at an all-time high, and it was insane. It was such a big deal, and it’s still going on.”

This episode examines the North’s distillery boom, with contributions from industry experts, gin brands, and craft distillers from across the region.

According to data from the Office for National Statistics, the number of distilleries in the North increased from approximately 15 to closer to 125 between March 2010 and March 2020.

The majority of this increase has occurred since 2015, with the number more than quadrupling in just the last five years.

The rise is partly due to a resurgence in the popularity of gin, which has surpassed whisky and, more recently, vodka to become the most popular spirit in the United Kingdom.

Flavored gin, in particular, has played a significant role in the expansion of the spirit, accounting for almost 40% of total gin sales.

“I think customers are fascinated about anything that’s viewed as trendy, and they’ll always want to push and explore,” said Liam Manton, who founded Didsbury Gin in Manchester with co-founder Mark Smallwood in 2017.

“It has unquestionably been driven by customer demand rather than by brands putting new products on the market.

“All you have to do is look at the shelves in stores and the menus in bars to see a wide range of flavor gins and spirits.”

The rise has also been fueled by advancements in the sector, which have allowed for the use of smaller stills in fewer locations, resulting in an increase.