Disney’s 2021 films will be released exclusively in theaters.

The rest of Disney’s 2021 film releases will be released entirely in theaters, according to the entertainment giant.

Marvel’s Eternals, Sir Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel, and Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of West Side Story will all be released in theaters for a 45-day period before being released on digital platforms.

The move is a boon to the struggling movie business, which has been struggling to get moviegoers back inside because to concerns over the more contagious Delta form of Covid-19.

It follows the success of Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings, the first Marvel picture to be released solely in theaters in almost two years.

The superhero film has grossed over 166 million dollars (£120 million) globally, making it one of the top pandemic-era box office results.

In August, Disney CEO Bob Chapek hailed Shang-45-day Chi’s theater exclusive release as “an fascinating experiment for us,” a remark chastised by the film’s starring man, Simu Liu.

The popularity of the film appears to have had an impact on the studio’s theatrical strategy for the remainder of the year.

While Eternals, The Last Duel, and West Side Story all have a 45-day window, animated musical Encanto will only be in theaters for 30 days after its November premiere before becoming available on Disney+.

During the epidemic, Disney had been experimenting with simultaneous theater and streaming premieres for several of its greatest pictures, including Marvel’s Black Widow and Cruella de Vil’s origin story.

Scarlett Johansson, the star of Black Widow, filed a lawsuit alleging that the tactic cost her money due to lower box office receipts.

Disney responded with a vehement retort, and the legal fight is still ongoing.