Disneyland Guests are allegedly ‘brainwashed’ into purchasing food, according to a viral TikTok theory.

On TikTok, an idea that Disneyland “brainwashes” its visitors into buying food has gone viral.

Online theories claim that “smellitizers” have been carefully placed around Disneyland, leading tourists to crave—and then purchase—certain meals. Theorists aren’t entirely wrong: smellitizers can be found all over Disneyland. The machines’ only function, though, is not to urge park visitors to spend money on snacks.

Richard, who goes by the handle @hangryblogger, shared the conspiracy notion on TikTok earlier this week. It has already gotten over 5 million views.

He gives viewers an up-close look at a park employee serving Disneyland’s famed churros in his film labeled, “Do you ever smell the churros first before seeing them at Disneyland?”

The narrator continues, “Did you realize Disneyland truly brainwashes you every time you visit?”

“Isn’t it true that everyone loves Disneyland? The narrator says, “It’s the happiest spot on Earth.” “However, have you ever passed a building with a slew of speakers but no sound coming from them?”

The narrator then explains that these “speakers” are “smellitizers,” which release various fragrances in various sections of the parks.

The narrative for the film was taken from a TikTok video made by @JustTheNobodys in June. That video, which has over 6 million views, goes into greater detail on the smellitizers and their purpose.

“If you walk down Main Street in Disneyland, there’s a candy shop that emits a peppermint scent to assist remind you of candy,” he said.

He went on to say that smellitizers are used in ice cream stores, popcorn stands, and rides.

Smellitizers, according to Disney specialists, actually exist. However, they aren’t just for promoting the food.

Former Disneyland employee Jody Jean Dreyer told Fast Company in 2017 that the smellitizers are utilized to “create a comprehensive experience.”

The machines are employed on attractions because Disney Imagineers want passengers to feel as though they’ve been transported to another realm.

All aromas are released in a deliberate order to make the experience as magical as possible.

“What makes Disney’s smellitizers so unique is that the scents are perfectly timed, administered quietly and directly, disperse rapidly, and can be utilized repeatedly for up to 100 showings each day per theater,” Ph.D. student Sarah said on her blog Ph.D. Princess.

