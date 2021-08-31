Disney World Has Reintroduced Annual Passes.

The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) iconic Florida resort is getting new yearly passes. On Monday morning, Disney World announced that annual passes will be available again on September 8, just in time for the park’s 18-month celebration of the resort’s 50th anniversary, which begins in October.

The news itself was not unexpected. When it reintroduced annual passes for Disneyland in California four weeks ago, Disney said it will provide specifics later this month on the revamped program, which would resume sales next month. The only thing surprising about this week’s news is that there aren’t many surprises.

Even down to the price tiers, Disney World’s new four-tiered annual pass model is similar to California’s. Annual passes to Disney World are now available for $399, $699, $899, and $1,299, respectively. Only Floridians and members of the Disney Vacation Club timeshare platform will be able to purchase the two cheapest passes, with the third cheapest option available only to Floridians and members of the Disney Vacation Club timeshare platform. The $1,299 Disney Incredi-Pass is required for everyone else who wants year-round park entrance at a single payment.

The pricing difference, aside from who can buy them, is largely due to blockout dates and the number of future park bookings that can be held at one time. The $399 Pixie Dust Pass is only valid during non-peak and non-holiday times on weekdays. At any given moment, those guests can only have three outstanding park reservations. The $699 Pirate Pass gives you entrance on most days of the week, including weekends, during non-peak and non-holiday times. They can make four park reservations in advance.

The $899 Sorcerer Pass, like the Pirate Pass, includes admittance on “most” days. It brings the total number of park reservations to five and is the most cost-effective choice for Disney Vacation Club members. The high-end Incredi-Pass includes five park reservations as well, but there are no blackout periods, and it is the only choice for anyone who don’t live in Florida or who are members of Disney’s timeshare program.

All four categories will include free standard parking, which isn’t the situation at the resort’s biggest competitor, Universal Orlando, where just half of the four yearly pass options include free parking. To Universal Orlando’s credit, their upper tier passes are significantly less expensive than equivalent Disney passes, and they come with a slew of additional benefits.

Passholders to Disney World will additionally receive up to